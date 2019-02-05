HAMPTON, Minn. (WCCO) — A home explosion rocked the city of Hampton early Tuesday morning, killing a woman and severely burning a man.

According to the Dakota County Sheriff, deputies responded to a home on the 2400 block of Lewiston Boulevard just after 6 a.m. The explosion was reportedly heard as far away as Farmington and Hastings.

When authorities arrived they found a man with severe burns over his body who told deputies he was looking for his wife. While emergency responders administered first aid for the man, they also began a search effort for his wife. Authorities say they recovered a body from the debris around 9 a.m.

Police believe the man and woman were the only occupants of the house at the time of the explosion.

The man was transported to Regions Hospital Burn Center for treatment.

An investigation into the cause of the explosion is ongoing.