Comments
WESTPORT, CT - NOVEMBER 04: Voters turn out to cast their ballots at a polling station on November 4, 2014 in Westport, Connecticut. Around the country voters are turning out to decide the 2014 midterm elections. In Connecticut voters will decide on whether to keep Democratic Governor Dan Malloy who is currently in a dead heat with Republican Tom Foley. Polls show a tight race in many states with most analysts predicting that the Republicans are on track to make gains and possibly control the U.S. Senate. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)