  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lindsey Vonn
(credit: JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)

ARE, Sweden (AP) — Lindsey Vonn has crashed in the super-G at the world championships, straddling a gate mid-air and ending up in the safety nets.

Vonn, however, got up and skied down the hill after being tended to by medical personnel.

Last week, the all-time leader in women’s World Cup wins announced that she will retire after racing the super-G and downhill at the worlds.

Vonn has been slowed by persistent pain in both of her knees.

Losing control in mid-air and skiing through a gate, the panel fitted between the two poles detached and got stuck on Vonn’s boots. When she hit the ground she slid downhill face first, using her hands to keep her head from hitting the snow, then came to a stop when she hit the safety netting.

Vonn was slated to conclude her career with Sunday’s downhill.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.