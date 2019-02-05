MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say there were no serious injuries after two school buses collided in northeast Minneapolis Tuesday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at 7:30 a.m. near 19th Avenue Northeast and Ulysses Street Northeast.

There, a Bille bus was heading southbound on Ulysses with 20 students when it was unable to stop and slide through the intersection. A Northstar bus, which had the right of way and was carrying seven students, struck the rear quarter panel of the Bille bus.

The collision caused the Northstar bus to spin and strike three unoccupied parked vehicles.

A 5-year-old female student on the Northstar bus was evaluated at the scene for minor facial injuries. The child’s mother made the decision to continue school as her injuries were very minor.

No other injuries were reported.

