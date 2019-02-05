



A North Branch man is facing charges after driving his snowmobile under the influence, crashing into another vehicle and causing life-threatening injuries to another passenger.

According to the criminal report, 22-year-old Travis Dane Vanelsberg was charged with one count of criminal vehicular operation as well as driving under the influence.

The incident happened on Sunday, just after midnight, near Rush Point Drive and Fairfield Avenue.

According to Chisago County Sheriff’s Department, officers responded to a medical call, where 22-year-old Zoe Reider, of North Branch, had reportedly suffered a head injury.

Upon arrival, police discovered Reider had been the passenger on a snowmobile driven by Vanelsberg. Police say the driver had apparently struck a vehicle that was parked on East Rush Lake with the snowmobile.

Reider was then transported to the University of Minnesota Medical Center where officials say she was treated for life-threatening injuries, including two brain bleeds, lacerated liver, fractured sacrum, a punctured lung and three broken ribs.

Valensberg was arrested at the scene after failing a series of sobriety tests.