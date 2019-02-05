School CancellationsMany schools are dismissing classes early/canceling after-school activities. Check out the list.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Interstate 35W, Minneapolis, Shooting Incident
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A school bus driver has been shot and a suspect arrested after an incident on Interstate 35W near Chicago Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

The victim, who police believe to be the school bus driver, was shot after a crash near I-35W and Chicago Avenue. The adult male victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare.

The victim’s injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

It’s unclear if there were any children on the bus at the time.

The shooting suspect is in custody, police said.

This is a developing story and more information is expected, so check back for the latest.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.