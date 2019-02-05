Comments
(credit: CBS)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A school bus driver has been shot and a suspect arrested after an incident on Interstate 35W near Chicago Avenue Tuesday afternoon.
The victim, who police believe to be the school bus driver, was shot after a crash near I-35W and Chicago Avenue. The adult male victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare.
The victim’s injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
It’s unclear if there were any children on the bus at the time.
The shooting suspect is in custody, police said.
This is a developing story and more information is expected, so check back for the latest.