ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Regions Hospital announced its emergency department had its busiest day ever Monday due to icy roads and sidewalks.

The St. Paul hospital said it saw a total of 335 patients who suffered from ice injuries, where on a typical day, staff sees around 240.

Head injuries were among the most common affliction.

Regions said staff has been busy this winter season, including during last week’s polar vortex where the emergency department alone treated 36 cases of frostbite from Monday through Friday.