



St. Paul Public Schools says some of its schools will be letting students out early Tuesday as snow threatens to create delays for bus routes.

The district tweeted that all schools that normally dismiss at 2 p.m. will be dismissing at 1:30 p.m. All other schools will get out at their usual time.

Administrators say the extra half-hour will help reduce delays for later afternoon bus routes.

Shortly after noon Tuesday, Minneapolis Public Schools announced it will be canceling all after-school activities.

MPS will be canceling after-school activities again today, Tuesday, Feb. 5. All student after-school activities are canceled this afternoon, including Early Childhood Family Education classes (ECFE) and athletic practices. pic.twitter.com/TnnvCox7ZL — Minneapolis Public Schools (@MPS_News) February 5, 2019

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Twin Cities metro.

Two to four inches of snow are expected to stack up at a system dumps snow on the metro through the evening, creating the possibility for a messy commute.

