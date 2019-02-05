ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz appeared before the press Tuesday to discuss the ongoing opioid crisis in Minnesota and the effort to bring pharmaceutical companies, the legislature and consumers together to solve the issue.

Walz said he spoke with representatives of the opioid industry both from local and national companies Tuesday afternoon via a conference call. Walz told reporters he hopes companies will act as partners in the epidemic by making sure they continue to help those who need the product, but also to make it more difficult for people to abuse them.

Walz said he came away from the conversation “hopeful.”

As far as the need to pass some form of legislation, the governor says the legislature is widely united on curbing the epidemic by working to provide a funding source and a plan to start reducing the impact of opioids in Minnesota.

“Minnesotans are dying because these things are getting into the wrong hands,” he said. “We’re in a situation that is a crisis. There are solutions out there. We have bipartisan support and pieces of legislation moving.”

Walz said it’s “time to get a good bill out there and functioning,” and it’s in the legislature’s best interest to get in front of the issue.

Gov. Walz said if a bill is agreed upon by both legislative chambers and ends up on his desk, he’ll sign it into law.