BEMIDJI, Minn. (AP) — The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of some human remains west of Bemidji.

Sheriff’s officials say one person is in custody after the remains were found at an apparent crime scene in Eckels Township. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner are working to identify the victim.

No other details were immediately released.

