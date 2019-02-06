



The man who police say confessed to kidnapping Jayme Closs and killing her parents is expected to appear in Barron County court Wednesday morning.

Jake Patterson faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, one count of kidnapping and one count of armed burglary. The 21-year-old was arrested last month, after holding Jayme captive for 88 days.

Some of the 13-year-old’s loved ones are planning to attend Wednesday’s preliminary hearing, which is meant to gauge the strength of the prosecution’s evidence. They told CBS News’ Jamie Yuccas that Jayme has been making steady progress dealing with her trauma.

Michelle Saffert is friends with the Closs family. She said that since coming home, Jayme has spent time with loved ones, and in therapy. When asked if she feels like Jayme is healing, Saffert said, “I do.”

“I don’t think any of us can really know what she’s going through but I think that if she has to be with a group of people that will love her and support her for the rest of her life, she’s in the perfect family to do that,” Saffert said.

According to the criminal complaint, Patterson targeted Jayme after seeing her just once getting on a school bus. The 21-year-old told investigators that he took Jayme to a remote cabin in Gordon, Wisconsin, sometimes hiding her under his bed for hours.

“We’ve never talked about him or any of that kind of stuff, and I hope we never have to,” Saffert said.

On Wednesday, Jayme’s alleged kidnapper will face a judge in person for the first time. Saffert said no matter what happens with the suspect, Jayme will be okay.

“I have no doubt that she’s going to make it. I have no doubt in my mind at all. The strong little fighter she is,” Saffert said.

