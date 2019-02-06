



— Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar plans to make an important announcement regarding a run for the White House on Sunday.

In a new video on Twitter, she reiterated the announcement will be at 1:30 p.m. on Boom Island along the Mississippi River in Minneapolis. You need a ticket to the event, but they are free. She’s promising hot cocoa, cookies, warming houses and live entertainment.

Bundle up! I’ve got a big announcement to make. Let us know you’ll be there: https://t.co/Hz91NGmwT1 pic.twitter.com/3ngKw918V1 — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) February 6, 2019

If Sen. Klobuchar does enter the race for president, she will be one of nine prominent Democrats seeking the party’s nomination in 2020. She’s popular in her home state — but will that translate to the rest of the country?

Her first big test would be in Iowa caucuses, where she would have to come in first or second place. If she wins there, then it’s on to New Hampshire primary.

She would be joining a large pool of Democratic candidates who have already formed exploratory committees: Sen. Cory Booker, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Sen. Kamala Harris, former Rep. John Delaney, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and South Bend Major Pete Buttigieg.

President Donald Trump is still the odds-on favorite in 2020, but Klobuchar would offer something none of the other Democratic candidates so far can: A centrist and moderate stance. Klobuchar rejects the left part of the party, and could appeal more to the broad middle and independent voters.

Klobuchar is not the angry candidate who is going to go after Trump like Trump goes after others — and that may be very appealing to many Americans.