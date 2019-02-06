MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota lawmakers held a hearing on prison safety from the Stillwater Correctional Facility Wednesday morning.

This was the first time a legislative subcommittee has held an informational hearing inside a state prison.

The chair and members of the Minnesota House Corrections division heard from people who work directly with inmates about what is needed to address the issue of safety inside state prisons.

Lawmakers questioned corrections officers and other department of corrections employees about what resources they believe are needed to make sure everyone — personnel and offenders alike — are able to come home safely.

Officers told lawmakers they would like more than 300 corrections officers added department wide.

The bill that would provide resources for additional officers will be named after the Stillwater Corrections Officer who was killed in the line of duty last year.

“The Joseph Gomm bill will be specifically for custody staff and it will be clear that’s what it is intended. They will be looking at a separate bill for other staff and again other things for programming, but the Joseph Gomm bill will be specifically for custody staff,” Rep. Jack Considine, DFL-Mankato, said.

Other members of the committee hope resources will be available to provide additional programming inside prison walls that will help reduce the number of inmates who return once released.

The committee chair says he plans to return to Stillwater Prison next week to hear from inmates before dealing with numbers when it comes to funding for the department of corrections.