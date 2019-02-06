School Delays:Many schools are delaying classes this morning. Check out the list.
Filed Under:Google, relationships


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Love might not be in the air in Minnesota this Valentine’s Day.

According to the results of a data pull performed by CenturyLinkQuote, Minnesota’s most-searched relationship query is the less-than-romantic “How to break up.”

(credit: CenturyLinkQuote)

Arguably it could be worse. Many states — including the highly populous Illinois, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida and California — searched a variation of “I cheated on my girlfriend/boyfriend.”

Another thing to note, many in the midwest need some help breaking down personal boundaries and locking lips. North Dakota, Iowa and Wisconsin all listed “How to kiss” as their top most-searched relationship question.

Meanwhile, Oregon and Rhode Island are searching “Open relationship,” so caveat emptor there.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.