



Love might not be in the air in Minnesota this Valentine’s Day.

According to the results of a data pull performed by CenturyLinkQuote, Minnesota’s most-searched relationship query is the less-than-romantic “How to break up.”

Arguably it could be worse. Many states — including the highly populous Illinois, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida and California — searched a variation of “I cheated on my girlfriend/boyfriend.”

Another thing to note, many in the midwest need some help breaking down personal boundaries and locking lips. North Dakota, Iowa and Wisconsin all listed “How to kiss” as their top most-searched relationship question.

Meanwhile, Oregon and Rhode Island are searching “Open relationship,” so caveat emptor there.