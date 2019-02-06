



Monster Jam, the unexpected, unscripted, and unforgettable family-friendly motor sport is returning to U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 16. 2019. The event will bring a new level of high-flying, four-wheel excitement to the entire family with racing, two-wheel skills and freestyle competitions.

Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles per hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motor sports action seen around the world. Now across all Monster Jam events, fans in every city will have the chance to vote for the winner in the two-wheel and freestyle competitions by real-time, in-stadium fan voting on their smartphones.

Fans will also have the opportunity to get up close and personal to the Monster Jam trucks and drivers by purchasing a Pit Party pass that allows them early access to the event for photo opportunities and autographs. An event ticket is also required.

Show information, trucks and drivers: https://www.monsterjam.com/en-US/events/minneapolis-mn/feb-16-2019-feb-16-2019

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019

Pit Party Early Access starting at 1:30 p.m.

Pit Party from 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Event begins at 7 p.m.

WHERE: U.S Bank Stadium – 401 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis

TICKETS*: Tickets start at $17

Pit Party Early Access tickets start at $35 per person;

General Pit Party Passes start at $15

Tickets and Pit Passes will be available for purchase online at https://www1.ticketmaster.com/monster-jam/event/0600556BB1B32EDD?brand=monsterjam

charge by phone at 800-745-3000 or in-person at the U.S. Bank Stadium box office.

*Ticket prices subject to change – venue/ticketing fees may apply.