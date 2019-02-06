Here are some delicious recipes from the Luvafoodie cookbook.

Ginger Lime Salmon With Riced Cauliflower And Asparagus

(Serves 2)

Ingredients:

2 8oz. salmon filets

1 2 cups of riced cauliflower

1 cup of asparagus tips

3 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp. lime juice

2 tbsp. Pinot Grigio white wine

2 tsp. Luvafoodie Ginger Lime Salt Free Spice Blend

2 tsp. Luvafoodie Garlic and Green Herb Salt Free Spice Blend

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

1. In a sauce pan add 2 tbsp. olive oil, cauliflower, asparagus tips and Garlic and Green Herb spice blend.

2. Sauté over medium heat for 10 minutes. Remove set aside.

3. In an oven proof pan add 1 tbsp. olive oil, lime juice, wine, salmon and Ginger Lime spice blend.

4. Bake for 20 minutes.

5. Divide cauliflower mixture on two plates.

6. Plate with salmon filets.

Garlic and Green Herb Chicken Flatbread

(Serves 1)

Ingredients:

1 plain packaged flatbread

½ cup of cooked cubed chicken skinless breast

1 small Roma tomato sliced

1 tbsp. chopped yellow pepper

1 tbsp. chopped red pepper

2 tbsp. chopped mushrooms

1 /4 cup of spinach leaves

½ cup of low-fat shredded mozzarella

1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Garlic and Green Herb Spice

1 tbsp. Extra Virgin olive oil

Directions:

Preheat Oven 370 degrees

1. Spread olive oil on flatbread.

2. Top with veggies and chicken.

3. Top with mozzarella cheese and sprinkle Luvafoodie Garlic and Green Herb spice over cheese.

4. Bake for 7-10 minutes until flatbread is crisp and cheese melted.

Citrus Lovers Lobster Roll

(Serves 4)

Ingredients:

4 thawed lobster tails. Remove meat from tail

3 tsp. Luvafoodie Citrus Lovers spice blend

2 tbsp. olive oil

2 tbsp. apple juice

4 ½ tbsp. low-fat mayonnaise

2 tbsp. chopped red onion

4 baguette rolls

1/2 cup of romaine lettuce

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 370 degrees.

2. In a shallow baking pan, mix together olive oil, apple juice and 2 ½ tsp. Luvafoodie Citrus spices.

3. Add lobster tails.

4. Bake for 10-15 minutes, depends on size of lobster tail.

5. Remove lobster meat from shells and cut into bite size pieces.

6. In a mixing bowl add lobster pieces, mix with mayonnaise, red onion and 2 tsp. Luvafoodie Citrus Lovers spice blend.

7. Divide lobster mixture into four portions.

8. Top lobster mixture on each roll.

9. Top with romaine lettuce.

Chili Lime Martini

Ingredients:

3 oz. Lemon Vodka

1 oz. Pineapple Juice

1 oz. of Limeade

1 juice of a Lime (squeezed)

½ tsp. Luvafoodie Salt Free Chili Lime Rub

1 cup of ice cubes

Directions:

1. In a martini shaker, add all ingredients except Luvafoodie Chili Lime spice.

2. Shake for 1-2 minutes.

3. Take lime from squeezed lime juice and wet rim of martini glass.

4. Rim martini glass with Luvafoodie Chili Lime rub.

5. Pour martini mixture into a rimmed martini glass.