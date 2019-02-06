



After several inches of snow fell on central Minnesota Tuesday, with some communities seeing more than 8 inches of light, fluffy snow stack up, another round of winter weather is tracking toward Minnesota Wednesday and is expected to affect a much broader swath of the state.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for almost all of Minnesota, spanning from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Thursday. A line of counties along the North Dakota border is under a winter storm warning.

Another healthy helping of snow Thursday, then wind and cold Thursday night through Saturday morning. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/2PFiUahXd9 — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) February 6, 2019

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says snow will move into Minnesota Wednesday evening, but won’t hit the Twin Cities metro until after the evening commute. Heavy snow is expected to fall, off and on, through the night and well into Thursday. Expect both the morning and evening commute Thursday to be messy.

Meanwhile, in southern Minnesota, there’s a threat of freezing drizzle Wednesday night along the Interstate 90 corridor. Drivers should be prepared for slick and hazardous roads.

By Thursday evening, snow totals in the Twin Cities and the rest of central Minnesota will be around 3 to 6 inches, Brickman says. Communities in the northland will likely see slightly higher totals, up to 8 inches.

This second shot of snow comes just a day after a system dumped around 4 inches of snow on the Twin Cities, snarling traffic during the Tuesday evening commute. Some communities in the southeast metro saw snow accumulations of over 7 inches.

Well, my 2-4″ forecast was good for MOST of the metro. The southeast metro? Not even close. 6-10″ for many towns south and southeast of the cities. Wow! pic.twitter.com/h7KDOtA24G — Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) February 6, 2019

Following the second round of snow, temperatures will plunge. Friday’s highs will hardly climb above zero, and wind chills look to be in the negative double digits. Saturday won’t be much warmer.

Looking ahead, another shot of snow looks to be in store for early next week.