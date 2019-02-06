School Dismissals:Some schools are letting out early this afternoon. Check the full closings list.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Isle Royale National Park, Lake Superior, Wolf
(credit: CBS)

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A gray wolf that was moved to Isle Royale National Park in Lake Superior last fall has wandered back to the mainland.

The female was among four wolves flown to the island in hopes of rebuilding a population that had nearly died out. Officials said Wednesday she recently crossed an ice bridge back to the area where she was captured, near the border between northeastern Minnesota and the Canadian province of Ontario.

Another of the translocated wolves died, leaving just two newcomers at the park.

Officials believe two wolves that have been there for years remain alive, although they haven’t been spotted in the few days since scientists arrived for their annual winter study of Isle Royale’s wolves and moose.

Superintendent Phyllis Green says the wolf translocation program will continue.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.