MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Häagen-Dazs has released seven flavors of boozy ice cream, but don’t expect too much of a buzz.

The ice cream company recently announced the release of “The Spirits Collection”, which combines spirits and its popular ice cream flavors.

The flavors include Irish Cream Brownie, Rum Tres Leches, Bouirbon Vanilla Bean Truffle, Stout Chocolate Pretzel Crunch, Bourbon Praline Pecan, Non-Dairy Amaretto Black Cherry Almond Toffee and Irish cream Cookie Squares.

The ice cream won’t get you drunk, however. The ice cream has less than 0.5 percent alcohol per volume.

