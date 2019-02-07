



In a move that some observers have characterized as abrupt, the CEO of Hennepin Healthcare systems announced his resignation this week.

Jon Pryor has been CEO at Hennepin Healthcare (the provider that oversees Hennepin County Medical Center) since 2013.

“It has been an honor to lead this outstanding organization for the past six years,” Pryor said in a statement. “I am grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such passionate, mission-driven people who are so thoroughly committed to caring for our community.”

The Star Tribune reports that Hennepin Healthcare was expected to run a budget deficit of $15 million for 2018.

“We are grateful to Dr. Pryor for leading us through this period of growth,” said Sheila Riggs, DDS, MS, DMSc, Hennepin Healthcare System board chair. “He is an innovator who helped the organization reconnect with the community and Hennepin Healthcare System is stronger today because of his leadership.”

Leaders at Hennepin Healthcare said the search will begin for a new CEO this month.