MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 31-year-old man has been charged in a shooting earlier this week that left a school bus driver injured on Interstate 35W near downtown Minneapolis.

Kenneth Lilly, of St. Paul, faces one count of second-degree attempted murder and one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, according to court documents in Hennepin County. Lilly is expected to make his first court appearance Friday.

Lilly is an armed guard with State-Wide Protective Agency. He was not on duty at the time of the shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Troy Nadeau, the company’s president, said Lilly is currently on suspension. Nadeau added that the Lilly has a clean file with the company and has never been a problem.

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at interchange of I-35W and I-94 near Chicago Avenue at about 2:21 p.m. on a report of a snowy fender bender. Witnesses say that after both vehicles pulled off to the shoulder, Lilly of his car and began firing several rounds at the small school bus.

One of the rounds hit the bus driver in the head. A student seated in the back of the bus was unharmed.

Police called the incident especially reckless.

“The fact that someone is shooting into a school bus, the fact that you’re on a freeway where you have vehicles that are literally stranded because of the weather. You don’t have a clear back drop for any of these rounds. This is mind numbing,” Minneapolis Police Spokesperson John Elder said.

The bus driver was taken to Hennepin Health where he underwent surgery. Police said he suffered non-life threatening injuries and was able to talk with officers.

According to online criminal records, Lilly has only a parking ticket and traffic ticket.