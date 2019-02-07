



It’s another day of winter weather in Minnesota, as every county in the state is either under a winter weather advisory or warning.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Several schools across the state delayed or canceled classes for Thursday

For the Twin Cities metro and parts of southeastern Minnesota, it’s a winter weather advisory, with freezing drizzle and snow expected to cause headaches during the morning and evening commutes.

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says between 2 and 4 inches of snow is expected to accumulate in the metro through the day, as waves of snow are expected to make their way over the state.

Numerous crashes being reported across Minnesota. Slow down, keep headlights on and know before you go. Check https://t.co/MEmqELpVHX before your drive to see traffic impacts, road conditions, snowplow locations and more. #MnDOT #MN511 pic.twitter.com/hztK6Q2QJ3 — MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) February 5, 2019

In western Minnesota and much of south-central Minnesota, a blizzard warning is in effect from noon until midnight. The National Weather Service says winds gusting as strong as 45 mph could create whiteout conditions, making travel extremely hazardous.

For northern Minnesota, there’s a winter storm warning, as heavy snow is expected to fall throughout the day, with some communities seeing up to 9 inches of snow stack up. Parts of extreme southeastern Minnesota could also see significant snow totals.

Thursday’s snow comes just two days after another storm brought significant snow to central Minnesota, when some communities saw up to 10 inches of snow accumulate.

Wintry weather continues – Snow and blowing snow today, then cold and windy tonight. Looking ahead, we don’t see a significant warm up for at least a week or two #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/lQLFoCWH3w — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) February 7, 2019

Following Thursday’s snow, temperatures will plunge, and strong winds across southern Minnesota will create dangerously cold wind chills.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning for Friday for southwestern Minnesota, where wind chills as frigid as 40 below are expected. In such cold, frostbite can set in on exposed skin in just 15 minutes.

The rest of southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, will be under a wind chill advisory Friday, with wind chills factors expected to be around 30 below zero.

The extreme cold won’t last long. Winds are expected to die down Saturday, and a slight warm-up looks to be in store for Sunday.

Looking ahead, another chance of snow appears to be in store for early next week.