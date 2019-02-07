MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities is northwestern Minnesota have issued a no travel advisory as a ground blizzard has made driving conditions extremely dangerous.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office issued the advisory Thursday morning. The area, as well as much of western and south-central Minnesota, is under a blizzard warning.

The Interstate 94 corridor runs through Otter Tail County between Alexandria and the Fargo-Moorhead area.

The National Weather Service says winds as strong as 45 mph are whipping up fresh-fallen snow, creating extremely hazardous driving conditions.