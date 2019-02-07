School Closings:Several schools are closed or delayed Thursday.
Filed Under:No Travel Advisory, Otter Tail County, Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities is northwestern Minnesota have issued a no travel advisory as a ground blizzard has made driving conditions extremely dangerous.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office issued the advisory Thursday morning. The area, as well as much of western and south-central Minnesota, is under a blizzard warning.

The Interstate 94 corridor runs through Otter Tail County between Alexandria and the Fargo-Moorhead area.

The National Weather Service says winds as strong as 45 mph are whipping up fresh-fallen snow, creating extremely hazardous driving conditions.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.