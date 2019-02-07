



— Several people have withdrew consideration to helm Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s not-yet-announced 2020 presidential campaign, according to a report from the HuffPost , citing her treatment of staffers.

Former Klobuchar staffers spoke to the HuffPost on condition of anonymity. They described Klobuchar as habitually demeaning and prone to bursts of cruelty, making it difficult to work in her office for long.

The report continues by saying it’s common for staffers to wake up to multiple emails from Klobuchar calling their work “the worst” – and often would CC: large groups of staffers who weren’t involved in the work as a sort of public flogging.

When HuffPost reached out to Klobuchar’s office for comment, the office referred to multiple ex-staffers who shared glowing statements about working for her.

