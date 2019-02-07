School Closings:Several schools are closed or delayed Thursday.
Filed Under:Amy Klobuchar, Huffington Post, HuffPost, Sen. Amy Klobuchar
(credit: CBS)


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Several people have withdrew consideration to helm Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s not-yet-announced 2020 presidential campaign, according to a report from the HuffPost, citing her treatment of staffers.

Former Klobuchar staffers spoke to the HuffPost on condition of anonymity. They described Klobuchar as habitually demeaning and prone to bursts of cruelty, making it difficult to work in her office for long.

Related: Sen. Klobuchar Expected To Announce Presidential Bid Sunday

The report continues by saying it’s common for staffers to wake up to multiple emails from Klobuchar calling their work “the worst” – and often would CC: large groups of staffers who weren’t involved in the work as a sort of public flogging.

When HuffPost reached out to Klobuchar’s office for comment, the office referred to multiple ex-staffers who shared glowing statements about working for her.

For more on the report, click here.

Comments (2)
  1. KellyRedcont (@KellyRedcont) says:
    February 7, 2019 at 1:35 pm

    Amy Klobuchar must have bipolar issues.

    Reply
  2. Paul Solinger says:
    February 7, 2019 at 1:38 pm

    I can not believe you’re sharing a tabloid article from Huffington Post that has little basis in fact.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.