



As the second round of snow falls on the Twin Cities this week, St. Paul has declared a snow emergency.

The snow emergency goes into effect Thursday at 9 p.m., when all Night Route streets will be plowed.

Those parked overnight on unplowed night routes will be subject to being ticketed and towed.

At 8 a.m. Friday, crews will plow Day Route streets. Those parked on unplowed Day Route streets Friday will be subject to being ticketed and towed.

The snow falling Thursday is expected to add another 2 to 4 inches on top of the 4 inches that fell on the Twin Cities earlier in the week.

Minneapolis has yet to declare a snow emergency.

