



Valentine's Day is right around the corner, still need a date? We found an event to help you get one, and get a preview ice golfing on Lake Minnetonka and Supercross coming to Minneapolis if you are Workin' for the Weekend.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

It’s the most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing championship in the world. Monster Energy AMA Supercross is this Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Athletes from across the globe seek to outperform each other through tight corners, fast straightaways, and, triple jumps, on a dirt track, all for a chance to compete at the world championship.

Speed Dating At Afton Alps

Love is in the air, literally. Afton Alps hosts its third annual Chairlift Speed Dating event to help skiing and snowboarding singles find love on the lift. The event is open to participants between 21 and 70 years old. This Sunday, Luxury matchmakers LUMA will pair compatible singles with others in their preferred age and gender category, and the two will jump on a chairlift and get acquainted on the ride up the mountain. Japa Salon will be on site to provide complimentary helmet hair fixes and little touch ups to freshen up for social hour.

Cupid’s Undie Run

Or, get ready for Valentine’s Day at the annual Cupid’s Undie Run. It’s a four-hour party with a “brief” one mile fun run in the middle. The run is this Saturday outside the Pourhouse in downtown Minneapolis. Proceeds will help find a cure for neurofibromatosis

Chilly Open In Wayzata

Finally, beat the winter blues in downtown Wayzata at the Chilly Open. The event kicks off Friday with a luminary skate and cinema. On Saturday take part in snowkiting, yoga, a chili-cook off and of course the main event, ice golfing. The golfers will use hockey sticks and swing their way through nine-hole courses carved into the ice and snow.