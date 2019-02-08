



— Motor vehicles are closed off to enter to Lake Minnetonka at Wayzata Beach.

Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office restricted motor vehicles to access Lake Minnetonka due to a dangerous pressure ridge that makes it unsafe for vehicles to access the location.

Many areas around the ridge are covered by the snow causing to obscure the dangerous sections. An alternative access to Wayzata Beach exists at Arlington Circle, near the Wayzata Beach Club for vehicles.

As for pedestrians and participants in Saturday’s Chilly Open, there will be an access to the lake at Wayzata Beach by walking on a marked path around the pressure ridge. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol will monitor the area for safety precautions.

As for a reminder, Sheriff David Hutchinson says that ice should never be consider completely safe.

Here are some ice safety tips to keep in mind:

Always have a safety plan before going onto ice in the winter

Check with local bait shops for ice thicknesses

Let people know where you are going and when you will be home

Wear a life jacket even in the winter

Carry a set of ice picks in an easy-to-reach location in case you do fall through the ice.

Visit Hennepin County Sheriff’s website to look for more news.