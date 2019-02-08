School Closings:Schools across the state have cancelled classes Friday due to the snow and cold.
Filed Under:Lindsey Vonn


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Lindsey Vonn hit the slopes again Friday morning at the Alpine World Ski Championships in Sweden.

This comes after the Minnesota native crashed earlier this week. On Friday, she completed her entire run.

Vonn is retiring from skiing on Sunday after the downhill.

She reflected on her upcoming final race after Friday’s run.

“The biggest thing for me is to just enjoy it,” she said.

The 34-year-old Apple Valley native announced her retirement last week.

