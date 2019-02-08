



Every Friday, we feature a pet guest on WCCO 4 News At Noon. This week, our guest comes from Minneapolis Animal Care and Control, and his name is Brock!

So says Minneapolis Animal Care and Control: “Brock is super sweet and one of our long-timers. He has been with us since Jan. 9. He was surrendered to Minneapolis Animal Care and Control due to his owner being allergic. We think Brock is a hound mix of sorts, approximately 3 years old, neutered, microchipped, and up to date on all his vaccinations. Brock really enjoys the company of other dogs, and is a total rock star in playgroups. Brock prefers dogs that play gently, and he walks very well on leash. He also seems to be housetrained. Brock is an easy-going guy hoping to find his furrever home soon!”

