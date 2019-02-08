



The man accused of shooting a Minneapolis school bus driver following a fender-bender earlier this week has been ordered to surrender his gun permit and not to interact with the victim in any way.

Kenneth Lilly, 31, is charged with second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault. Lilly was arrested at the scene Tuesday when police responded to a shooting near the Interstate 35/94 split.

He posted $500,000 bond Thursday.

Lilly arrived for his first court appearance flanked by his two private attorneys.

The 31-year-old faces serious charges in connection with the shooting of a 78-year-old bus driver.

According to the criminal complaint, the bus driver was trying to merge onto the interstate in snowy conditions and apparently scraped Lilly’s black sedan. Lilly stopped his car in the lane of traffic, got out and walked toward the bus.

Lilly tried to get on the bus and when the driver refused, video footage shows Lilly walking toward the front driver’s side corner as the bus appeared to slowly pull into traffic.

Lilly then walked to the driver’s side of the bus where he pulled out his 9mm semi-automatic pistol from its holster and fired five shots at the bus windshield. The driver was hit in the arm and had a graze wound to his head.

The 8-year-old child on board was not injured.

“The first thing we would like to do is express our concern to the bus driver and the child. Mr. Lilly is very concerned about their well-being and extends his well wishes to them,” said Thomas Plunkett, Lilly’s attorney.

Court documents say Lilly told officers he feared for his safety and that’s why he shot at the bus driver.

“This is a complicated case. More information will be coming out of the case. We appreciate if you give us and Mr. Lilly the opportunity to complete our investigation so that we can do a fair job for everyone,” Plunkett said.

The Ramsey County attorney confirmed Lilly was also involved in a shooting incident in 2015.

Court records say 16-year-old Lavantai Broadbent and a friend were involved in a robbery spree. Broadbent and a friend allegedly attempted to rob Lilly, and Lilly shot and killed Broadbent.

Prosecutors found the shooting justified and did not file charges.

Lilly’s next court appearance is set for March 8 at 9 a.m.