



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Lynx have signed a new forward Damiris Dantas to be a part of the team.

Restricted free agent Dantas is now with the Minnesota Lynx, but the team policy and terms of deal were not disclosed, according to the Minnesota Lynx.

The 26-year-old was originally selected by the Lynx in the first round of the 2012 WNBA draft. She then arrived in Minnesota for the 2014 season and became one out of three rookies in the past decade to earn an Opening Night starting assignment for the Lynx.

She was later traded to the Atlanta Dream, where she spent her last several seasons.

“I am excited to welcome Damiris back to the Lynx family,” said Head Coach and General Manager Cheryl Reeve. “In her time with the Lynx previously, Damiris showed how valuable she is with her versatility to play both post positions and ability to both score on the block and stretch the defense with her shooting.”

Dantas became the second player in the league history to collect 10+ rebounds and 5+ assists in her WNBA debut. Dantas is currently playing in South Korea, averaging 20.2 points and 9.6 rebounds in 27 WKBL outings for OK SavingsBanks.

The Lynx will have their 21st WNBA season tip off on Sunday, May 25, at 7 p.m. in the Target Center against the Chicago Sky. For tickets go visit the Lynx website for a full-season membership or call 612-673-8400.

