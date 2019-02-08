MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities north of the metro say there were multiple serious injuries after a three-vehicle crash Friday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred Friday morning on westbound Highway 95 at Highway 47 in Isanti County.

The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office says there were three vehicles and multiple serious injuries involved. An air ambulance was needed.

The road closed due to the crash. It’s unclear when it will open back up.

The crash is being reconstructed and investigated by the Minnesota State Patrol.

More information is expected, so check back.