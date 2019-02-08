Snow Emergencies:Click here to see whether your city is under a snow emergency.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help after an attempted sexual assault was reported near the University of Minnesota campus Friday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the reported attempted sexual assault that occurred at 6 a.m. near the 600 block of 8th Street SE.

A University of Minnesota student says she was walking at that location when she was grabbed by a male suspect. He tried pulling her into nearby bushes while groping her, police said.

She was able to get away, however, and the suspect fled into the neighborhood.

No weapons were implied or observed. The victim described the suspect as male, about 5-foot-9, unknown race and age, wearing all black and smelling of cigarettes.

“Staff from the Minneapolis Police Department’s Second Precinct are distributing flyers in the area and knocking on doors to advise the public of this incident and share personal safety messaging today and in the days to come,” police said.

University police are working closely with Minneapolis police on this case.

