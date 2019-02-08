School Closings:Schools across the state have cancelled classes Friday due to the snow and cold.
We all remember the sudden passing of actor John Ritter in 2003. There were serious missed issues concerning his aorta, the large primary artery that carries blood from the heart to the circulatory system.

Today John’s wife Amy Yasbeck travels the country spreading important information about heart health through the John Ritter Foundation.

On Saturday, February 9th, during heart month, Amy will be in the Twin Cities with the band Night Ranger for a concert to benefit a local organization called Rock From The Heart for Aortic Health, started by Peter and Amy Johnson.

