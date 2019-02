SCHOOL CLOSINGS Friday, February 08, 2019 A few clouds -1° / -15° City of Elk River Snow Emergency City of Lonsdale Snow Emergency City of Richfield Snow Emergency Living Christ Early Learning Center Opening at 8 am Friday morning St. Croix River Education District Delayed 2 hours The Children’s School Delayed Academia Cesar Chavez School Closed Today Academy of Holy Angels Delayed 2 hours Academy Of Whole Learning Closed Today ACGC Public Schools Delayed 2 hours Achieve Language Academy Closed Today AFSA High School Closed Today Agami Classical Academy Closed Today Agape Christi Academy – Eden Prairie Delayed 2 hours Albany Area Schools Closed Today Alden-Conger Schools Delayed 2 hours Alexandria Public Schools Closed Today Alexandria Tech. College Delayed opening until 10 AM All Saints School – Lakeville Delayed 2 hours Alma Area Schools Delayed 2 hours Annandale Public Schools Closed Today Arete Academy Closed Today Ascension – Mpls Closed Today Ashby Schools Delayed 2 hours Aspen Academy Closed Today Athlos Leadership Academy – BP Closed Today Augsburg Park Montessori School Closed Today Aurora Charter School – Minneapolis Closed Today Avail Academy – Blaine 2 hours late–11:00am start Avail Academy – Edina Delayed 2 hours Avail Academy – Fridley 2 hours late–10:10am start Ave Maria Academy Closed Today Aveda Institute – Minneapolis Closed to Staff, Students and Service Guests Bdote Learning Center Closed Today Becker Public Schools Camp opportunity regular schedule. Evening activities are cancelled. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Public Schools Delayed 3 hours Belle Plaine Schools Closed Today Belview Learning Center Delayed 2 hours Bemidji Area Schools Delayed 2 hours Benilde-St. Margaret’s Delayed 2 hours Benson Public School Delayed 2 hrs. on Friday, Feb. 8 Bertha-Hewitt School District Closed Today Bethlehem Academy – Faribault Delayed 2 hours Big Lake Public Schools Delayed 2 hours Blackduck Schools Delayed 2 hours Blake School Delayed 2 hours Blooming Prairie Schools Delayed 2 hours Bloomington Lutheran School Delayed 2 hours Blue Earth Area Schools #2148 Delayed 2 hours BOLD – Bird Island-Olivia-Lake Lillian Delayed 2 hours Brandon-Evansville Public Schools Delayed 2 hours Bright Water Montessori Elementary School BOTH PRESCHOOL & ELEMENTARY Brooklyn Center #286 Closed Today Browerville Schools Closed Today Browns Valley Schools Closed Today Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart Delayed 2 hours Buffalo/Hanover/Montrose ISD #877 Closed Today Burnsville School Dist. #191 Delayed 2 hours Byron Public School Delayed 2 hours Cambridge/Isanti Public Schools Delayed 2 hours Canby Public Schools Delayed 2 hours Cannon Falls ISD #252 Delayed 2 hours Career Pathways Closed Today Cass Lake – Bena Schools Delayed 2 hours Cedar Mountain – Morgan Delayed 3 hours Cedar Riverside Community School Closed Today Centennial Public Schools ISD #12 Delayed 2 hours Chapel Hill Academy Delayed 2 hours Chisago Lakes ISD 2144 Delayed 2 hours Chokio-Alberta Public Schools Closed Today Christ Mem. Tender Learning-Plymouth Friday, February 8th, Delayed 2 hours Christian Heritage Academy – Rosemount Delayed 2 hours Christian Life School – Farmington Closed Today Clarkfield Area Charter School Delayed 2 hours Clearbrook-Gonvick School District Delayed 2 hours Clinton-Graceville – Beardsley Public Delayed 2 hours, 30 minutes College Prep Elementary Closed Today Cologne Academy Delayed 2 hours Columbia Heights ISD #13 Closed Today Comfrey Public #81 Delayed 3 hours Community Christian School – Pease Closed Today Community Christian School – Willmar No morning PreSchool Community of Peace Academy Closed Today Community of Saints Regional Catholic School Delayed 2 hours Community School of Excellence- Saint Paul Closed Today Concordia Academy – Roseville Delayed 2 hours Cornerstone Montessori Elementary Closed Today Cosmos Learning Center Delayed 2 hours Cretin-Derham Hall Closed Today Crown Christian School – St. Francis 2 hour delay – No Preschool Cyprus Classical Academy Open at 12:00 noon for students. Staff arrive by 10:00 a.m. Cyprus Classical Montessori Open at 12:00 noon for students. Staff arrive by 10:00 a.m. Cyprus School Of Music And The Arts – Burnsville Check with your instructor about morning Kindermusik classes. Dassel-Cokato Public Schools Closed Today Davinci Academy Of Arts And Science Closed Today Dawson-Boyd Schools Closed Today De Lasalle High School Closed Today Delano School District 879 Delayed 2 hours Discovery Montessori Academy Princeton Closed Today Discovery Public School of Faribault Delayed 2 hours Dugsi Academy Charter School Closed Today Durand-Arkansaw School District Delayed 2 hours Eagle Ridge Academy Delayed 2 hours East Central School District #2580 Delayed 2 hours Eastern Carver County Schools Delayed 2 hours Eden Prairie School District Delayed 2 hours Eden Valley-Watkins Public Closed Today Edgerton Public & Parochial Delayed 2 hours Edina Public Schools Delayed 2 hours Elk River/Zimm/Otsego/Rogers Schools Delayed 2 hours Emanuel Lutheran School-Hamburg Delayed 2 hours Empire Beauty School – Bloomington Delayed 2 hours Fairbault Lutheran School Delayed 2 hours Faith Christian School – Foreston Closed Today Faribault ISD 656 Delayed 2 hours Fergus Falls Schools Open 2-hours late on Friday Foley Schools Closed Today Forest Lake District 831 Delayed 2 hours Frederic Schools Delayed 2 hours Fridley School Dist. 14 Closed Today Friendship Academy of the Arts Closed Today GFW Delayed 2 hours GHEC Public Schools -Granada Delayed 2 hours Glacial Hills Elementary Closed Today Glencoe – Silver Lake School District Closed Today Glory Academy Delayed 2 hours Goodhue County Ed. District – River Bluff Delayed 2 hours Goodhue Public Delayed 2 hours Grantsburg School Dist. Delayed 2 hours Green Isle Community School Delayed 2 hours Groves Academy in St.Louis Park Delayed 2 hours Hancock Schools Closed Today Harvest Preparatory, The Best Academy, and The Mastery School Closed Today Hayfield Comm. Schools #203 Delayed 2 hours Hennepin Elementary School Both HES and HMS Campuses Closed Henning Schools Delayed 2 hours Heritage Montessori-Big Lake Closed Today Herman-Norcross Schools Delayed 2 hours Heron Lake/Okabena Schools Delayed 2 hours Hiawatha Academies Closed Today High School for Recording Arts Closed Today Highland Catholic School Delayed 1 hour Hinckley – Finlayson Delayed 2 hours Hmong College Prep Academy Closed Friday January 8th, 2019. No evening activities Holdingford Public School 738 Closed Today Holy Cross Catholic School-Webster MN Delayed 2 hours Holy Family Academy-St. Louis Pk Delayed 2 hours Holy Family Catholic High School Delayed 2 hours Holy Name of Jesus-Wayzata Delayed 2 hours Holy Spirit Academy Delayed 2 hours Holy Spirit School – St. Paul Delayed 1 hour Holy Trinity Lutheran School – New Hope Closed Today Holy Trinity School – Winsted Delayed 2 hours Hope Academy – Minneapolis Closed Today HOPE Community Academy Closed Today Hopkins School District 270 Delayed 2 hours Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Public Schools Delayed 2 hours Hutchinson Public ISD #423 Delayed 2 hours Inver Grove Heights ISD 199 Delayed 2 hours Isle Public School Delayed 2 hours Jackson Co. Central & Emmanuel Lutheran Delayed 2 hours Janesville – Waldorf – Pemberton Delayed 2 hours Jordan Schools Delayed 2 hours Kaleidoscope Charter School Delayed 2 hours Kasson-Mantorville Public Schools Delayed 2 hours Kenyon – Wanamingo #2172 Delayed 3 hours Kimball Area Public Schools Closed Today King of Kings Lutheran School- Roseville Closed Today Kipp North Star Academy Closed Today Kipp North Star Primary Closed Today KMS Public Schools – Kerkhoven/Murdock/Sunburg Delayed 2 hours La Port School Delayed 2 hours Lac qui Parle Valley School District Closed Today Lake Benton School Delayed 1 hour, 30 minutes Lake City ISD 813 Delayed 2 hours Lake Country School – Minneapolis Closed Today Lake Crystal-Wellcome Mem. School Closed Today Lakeview ISD # 2167 Delayed 3 hours Lakeville School District #194 Delayed 2 hours Le Sueur County Dac Delayed 2 hours Le Sueur-Henderson Public Delayed 2 hours Leaf River/White Pine Academies Delayed 2 hours Leap Of Faith Preschool – North Branch Closed Today Lester Prairie Delayed 2 hours LIFE Prep Closed Today Lincoln Hi – Ivanhoe Delayed 3 hours Lincoln International High School Closed Today Lionsgate Academy Evening activities cancelled Litchfield School District Closed Today Little Falls Comm. School #482 Delayed 2 hours Living Hope Lutheran School Delayed 2 hours Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Public Schools Closed Today Lower Sioux Indian Community Head Start and Head Start Closed Today Luck Public Schools Delayed 2 hours Lutheran High School – Mayer Delayed 2 hours Lyle School District Delayed 2 hours Lynd Public Schools Delayed 3 hours MACCRAY ISD 2180 – Clara City Closed Today Madelia Public Schools Closed Today Mankato ISD #77 Delayed 2 hours Maple Lake #881 & St. Tim’s Prchl Delayed 2 hours Maple River ISD #2135 Delayed 2 hours Marshall Dist. 413 Delayed 3 hours Martin County West Schools Delayed 2 hours Medford Public Schools Delayed 2 hours Melrose Area Public Schools Closed Today Menahga Schools Delayed 2 hours Metro Schools College Prep Closed Today Milaca Public Schools Closed Today Milroy Public Schools Delayed 3 hours Minneapolis Public Schools Closed Today Minneota Public School Delayed 3 hours Minnesota Excellence In Learning Academy School Closed on 2/8 Minnesota International Middle School Closed Today Minnesota Math and Science Academy Closed Today Minnesota Transition Charter School Closed Today Minnesota Waldorf School Closed Today Minnetonka School Dist. 276 Delayed 2 hours Minnewaska Schools Closed Today Mn Valley Lutheran H.S. – New Ulm Delayed 3 hours Mn W. Comm/Tech Coll. – Granite Falls Delayed 2 hours Mn W. Comm/Tech Coll.- Canby Delayed 2 hours Mn W. Comm/Tech Coll.-Jackson Delayed 2 hours Mn W. Comm/Tech Coll.-Luverne Delayed 2 hours Mn W. Comm/Tech Coll.-Pipestone Delayed 2 hours Mn W. Comm/Tech Coll.-Worthington Delayed 2 hours Montevideo Public Schools Closed Today Monticello Public School #882 Delayed 2 hours Mora Schools #332 Delayed 2 hours Morris Area Schools Closed Today Mountain Lake Christian School Delayed 3 hours Mountain Lake School District Delayed 3 hours MSCTC – Fergus Falls Campus Delayed 2 hours MSCTC – Wadena Campus Campus opening at 11:00 am on Friday, February 8. Mt. Olive Lutheran School – Delano Delayed 2 hours Murray Cty. Central ISD 2169 Delayed 2 hours N.R.H.E.G. School District Delayed 2 hours Nativity of Our Lord – St. Paul Delayed one hour Nay Ah Shing School Delayed 2 hours Nevis School District Delayed 2 hours New Discoveries Montessori Academy – Hutchinson Delayed 2 hours New Heights Charter – Stillwater Closed Today New London-Spicer Schools Delayed 2 hours New Millennium Academy Closed Today New Prague Schools ISD 721 Delayed 2 hours New Richmond Schools Delayed 2 hours New Ulm Public & Parochial Schools Delayed 3 hours New Ulm River Bend Ed District Delayed 3 hours Nicollet Public Schools Delayed 2 hours North Branch Schools Dist 138 Closed Today North Central Learning Center Delayed 2 hours North Lakes Academy Delayed 2 hours North Metro Flex Academy – St. Paul Closed Today Northern Voices – Roseville Delayed 2 hours Northfield ISD 659 Delayed 2 hours Northway Academy Closed Today Norwood/Yng Amer. #108 Delayed 2 hours Notre Dame Academy Delayed 2 hours Nova Classical Academy Closed Today Ogilvie Public School Delayed 2 hours Onamia Public Schools ISD 480 Delayed 2 hours Orono Schools #278 Delayed 2 hours Ortonville-Big Stone City Closed Today Osakis Closed Today Osseo District #279 Closed Today Our Lady of the Lake School- Mound Delayed 2 hours Our Savior’s Lutheran School – Hutchinson Delayed 2 hours Owatonna Public Schools Delayed 2 hours Park Rapids School Delayed 2 hours Parkers Prairie School District Delayed 2 hours Parnassus Preparatory School Closed Today Partnership Academy Closed Today Pelican Rapids Schools Delayed 3 hours Pepin Area Schools Delayed 2 hours Perpich Arts High School – Golden Valley Closed Today Pierz ISD 484 Delayed 2 hours PiM Arts High School Closed Today Pine City Schools Delayed 2 hours Pine Island Public Schools Delayed 2 hours Pipestone Area Schools Delayed 2 hours Plainview-Elgin-Millville For Friday, February 8th Plum City School Dist. Delayed 2 hours Prairie Farm School Dist. Delayed 2 hours Prairie Seeds Academy Closed Today Prestige Preschool Academy – Minnetonka Delayed 2 hours Princeton Public Schools Closed Today Prior Lake Christian School Delayed 2 hours Prior Lake/Savage Area Schools Delayed 2 hours Prodeo Academy Closed Today Providence Academy – Plymouth Delayed 2 hours Randolph Public Schools #195 Delayed 2 hours Red Rock Central Public Schools Delayed 2 hours Red Wing ISD 256 Delayed 2 hours Redwood Area Schools Delayed 3 hours Renville County West #2890 Delayed 2 hours Risen Christ School – Mpls Closed Today River Grove Elementary Delayed 2 hours River’s Edge Academy Closed Today Riverland Community College All Campuses will open at 10 a.m. Friday 2/8 Robbinsdale Area Schools #281 Closed Today Rochester Public Schools Delayed 2 hours Rockford Schools ISD 883 Delayed 2 hours Rocori Area Schools – Cold Spring Closed Today Royalton Schools ISD #485 Delayed 3 hours RTR Public Schools – Tyler Delayed 2 hours Rush City Schools Delayed 2 hours SAGE Academy Charter School Closed Today Saint Paul Conservatory of Music Closed Today Saint Peter Public Schools Delayed 2 hours Saint Thomas Academy – Mendota Hgts. Delayed 2 hours Salem Lutheran – Greenfield Delayed 2 hours Salem Lutheran – Stillwater Closed Today Sartell-St. Stephen School District Closed Today Sauk Centre ISD #743 Closed Today Sauk Rapids-Rice Closed Today Schoolcraft Learning Community – Bemidji Delayed 2 hours Sebeka Area Schools Delayed 2 hours Sejong Academy Closed Today Seven Hills Preparatory Academy Delayed 2 hours Shakopee Public Schools Delayed 2 hours Shirley G Moore Laboratory School Closed Today Shirley R. Abelson Aleph School Delayed 2 hours Sibley East Schools Delayed 2 hours Siren Schools Closed Today Sleepy Eye Public Delayed 3 hours So. St. Paul Public Schools Delayed 2 hours Sojourner Truth Academy Closed Today South Central College-Faribault & N Mankato Delayed 2 hours South Central Tech. College – Mankato Delayed 2 hours Southland #500 – Adams Delayed 2 hours Southwest Christian High School Classes start on time at 8:55 am; NO zero hour classes SPCPA Closed Today Spectrum High School Delayed 2 hours Spring Lake Park ISD 16 Delayed 2 hours Springfield Pub. & Par. Schools Delayed 3 hours St. Alphonsus Parish School – Brooklyn Center Closed Today St. Anthony New Brighton School Closed Today St. Charles Borromeo Sch – St. Anthony Closed Today St. Clair School Delayed 2 hours St. Cloud District 742 Closed Today St. Croix Catholic School Closed Today St. Croix Central Schools Delayed 2 hours St. Croix Montessori – Stillwater Closed Today St. Croix Prep – Stillwater Closed Today St. Davids Ctr. For Child & Family Development Delayed 2 hours St. Elizabeth Ann Seton – Hastings Closed Today St. Francis School Dist 15 Delayed 2 hours St. Francis Xavier School – Buffalo Delayed 2 hours St. Helena Catholic School – Mpls Closed Today St. Hubert’s School Delayed 2 hours St. James Public ISD #840 Delayed 3 hours St. John the Baptist – Savage Delayed 2 hours St. John the Baptist Catholic School-Excelsior Delayed 2 hours St. John’s Lutheran – Corcoran Closed Today St. John’s Lutheran School-Chaska Delayed 2 hours St. Louis Park Schools Delayed 2 hours St. Mark’s Catholic School – St. Paul Delayed 2 hours, 10 minutes St. Michael Catholic School – Prior Lake Delayed 2 hours St. Michael-Albertville Public & Parochial Delayed 2 hours St. Pascal Baylon – St. Paul Closed Today St. Paul City School (Charter School) all FRIDAY classes and activities St. Paul Public Schools Closed Today St. Paul’s Lutheran School – Prior Lake Delayed 2 hours St. Peter Claver Closed Today St. Peter Lutheran And Little Lambs Preschool Delayed 2 hours St. Raphael Catholic Church and School – Crystal Closed Today St. Therese of Deephaven Conferences begin at 8:00 as scheduled, Full day ELC and Spirit Club Open at 8:00 Staples-Motley Schools Delayed 2 hours Step Academy Charter School – St. Paul Closed Today Stillwater Area Public Schools Closed Today Stonebridge World School Closed Today Success Academy Closed Today Sunny Hollow Montessori Delayed 1 hour, 30 minutes Swanville Public Schools Delayed 2 hours The Salon Professional Academy – Maplewood Thief River Falls School District Delayed 2 hours Totino-Grace High School Delayed 2 hours Tracy Public Schools Delayed 2 hours Tri-City United Schools Delayed 2 hours Trinity First Lutheran School – Mpls Closed Today Triton Public Schools Two Hours Late Friday, Feb. 8th Truman Public Schools Delayed 2 hours Twin Cities Academy High School Closed Today Twin Cities International Elementary School Closed Today Ubah Medical Academy Closed Today Underwood Schools Delayed 2 hours United South Central – Wells Delayed 2 hours Unity School District – Balsam Lake Delayed 2 hours University of MN Morris UMN Morris Campus closed until 10 a.m. 2/8 Upper Mississippi Academy Closed Today Upsala Delayed 2 hours Urban Academy Charter School Closed Today Urban Arts Academy Closed Today Venture Academy Closed Today Verndale Schools Delayed 2 hours Visitation School – Mendota Heights Delayed 2 hours Wabasso District 640 Delayed 3 hours Wadena Deer Crk Sch. D.A.C., A.L.C.,St. Delayed 3 hours Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Schools Delayed 2 hours Warren-Alvarado-Oslo School District Delayed 2 hours Waseca Public Schools Delayed 2 hours Watershed High School Closed Today Watertown/Mayer Public Schools Delayed 2 hours Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Delayed 2 hours Waubun Schools Delayed 2 hours Wayzata Public Dist. 284 Delayed 2 hours Webster School District Delayed 2 hours West Central Area Schools Delayed 2 hours West Lutheran H.S. Delayed 2 hours West Side Summit – St. Paul Closed Today West St. Paul – Mendota Heights – Eagan Delayed 2 hours Westonka School District Delayed 2 hours Wheaton Area Schools — District 803 Delayed 2 hours Willmar Public ISD 347 Delayed 2 hours Willow River ISD #577 Delayed 2 hours Windom Area Schools Closed Today Winona Public Schools Delayed 2 hours Wright Technical Center – Buffalo Delayed 2 hours Yellow Medicine East ISD 2190 Delayed 2 hours Zion Lutheran School – Mayer Delayed 2 hours Zumbro Educ. Dist. Alternative Delayed 2 hours Zumbrota-Mazeppa Delayed 2 hours Bloom Early Learning & Child Care Delayed 2 hours Brooklyn Bridge Preschool Closed Today Children’s Country Day School School opens at 9:30 for all students. Community Childcare Center – St. Paul Closed Today Interact Center for the Visual & Performing Arts Closed Today Judson Preschool- Mpls Closed Today KidsPark Hourly Child Care Closed Today La Creche Early Childhood Centers Closed Today Little Victories Open Macalester Plymouth Preschool Closed Today Mount Calvary Pre-School – Excelsior Delayed 2 hours Nativity Early Learning Center We will open at 9am on Friday, February 8th. Parents in Community Action Headstart Closed Today Pathways To Play Early Learning Center Delayed 2 hours Reach Up Head Start Sites Closed Today Riversong Montessori Open SonShine Learning Center Mendota Heights Open/Luther Saint Paul Closed Alexandria Opportunity Center Closed Today Functional Industries Inc. – Buffalo Closed Today Functional Industries Inc. – Cokato Closed Today Minnetonka Center for the Arts Delayed 1 hour Options Inc. Delayed 1 hour ThinkSelf Closed Today Salem Covenant Church MOPS Meeting canceled – Friday, February 8 Westwood Community Church No AM Preschool Hallie Q. Brown Community Center Closed Today Hopkins Public Works Snow Emergency Mille Lacs County D.A.C. Closed Today Minneapolis Park And Recreation Board Rec Plus open Feb.8th from noon-6pm at weather release day sites. Southeast Serv. Co-Op ISD #921 Google Products Session (2/8/19) Cancelled Wadena County DAC Delayed 2 hours