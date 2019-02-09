Snow Emergencies:Click here to see whether your city is under a snow emergency.
By Mike Augustyniak
(credit: CBS)


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Every month, Mike Augustyniak goes in search of the newest hotspots in the Twin Cities. This month, he goes into P.S. Steak, which is in the same spot that once housed La Belle Vie. There, he learned how to make a pair of their fresh new cocktails.

Clover Club

Ingredients

2 oz Gordon’s Gin
¾ oz Raspberry Syrup*
¾ oz Fresh Lemon Juice
1 Egg White

* To make Raspberry Syrup: Combine 1 cup of sugar and 1 cup of water in a pan; heat until sugar is dissolved. Add 1 cup of raspberries, stirring until the berries form a pulp. Strain into a jar and refrigerate. Over time, the pectin will rise to the surface and can be skimmed off.

Instructions

Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin without ice. Shake vigorously for 10-15 seconds.  Add ice to the tin, and shake again for another 10 seconds to chill and dilute the drink.  Double strain into a chilled coupe glass.  Garnish with a few dots of Angostura Bitters.

This Is Paris, And You’re Drunk

Ingredients

¾ oz Pierre Ferrand 1840 Cognac
¾ oz Combier Orange Liqueur (or Cointreau)
¾ oz Bénédictine
2 oz Sparkling Wine (Prosecco is preferred)

Instructions

Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass; add ice, and stir until properly chilled and diluted, about 10 seconds.  Strain into a chilled Nick & Nora glass.

About P.S. Steak

P.S. Steak occupies the old La Belle Vie space, disrupting the perceptions of a typical steakhouse while honoring the legacy of one of the great culinary foundations in the Twin Cities.  Classic and craft cocktails are served in the Lounge and Dining Room, and any cocktail is available in any room.

