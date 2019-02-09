



— A Minnesota senator is expected to join the growing field of candidates in a bid for the White House Sunday.

WCCO-TV’s Christiane Cordero spoke with Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s daughter Saturday about a possible 2020 run. Abigail Bessler says she’s excited about her mom’s campaign, even though it is technically not yet official.

When it comes to timing, Bessler believes it is the right time, and says her mom can unite Americans by the issues at the forefront of her campaign.

“She’ll talk about it tomorrow, but I think you know, it’s economic issues, it’s social issues, it’s the issues that people my age care about,” Bessler said. “Those things will resonate across the country, not just in the Midwest, but I think, you know, we saw in the last election, we do need to focus on everyone in this country.

WCCO-TV will have live coverage of Sen. Klobuchar’s event at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis. The rally starts at 1:30 p.m. Sunday

You can watch it live online at WCCO.com, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

