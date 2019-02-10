  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMGrammy Red Carpet Live
    7:00 PMThe 61st Annual Grammy Awards
    10:30 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    11:05 PMWCCO 4 News at 10:35
    11:35 PMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Eau Claire, Interstate 94, Wisconsin Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Seven people suffered injuries Sunday afternoon when a major crash involving 40 vehicles caused traffic to be rerouted on Interstate 94 near Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says one of the reported injuries is life-threatening. Just before 3 p.m., the crash occurred at mile marker 85. Seven semis and 33 cars were involved in the crash.

“Extreme caution is recommended as the snow is creating slippery road conditions,” the State Patrol said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and all traffic is being rerouted from the crash location. Crews are working on investigating and clearing the crashes.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.