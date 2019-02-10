MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Seven people suffered injuries Sunday afternoon when a major crash involving 40 vehicles caused traffic to be rerouted on Interstate 94 near Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says one of the reported injuries is life-threatening. Just before 3 p.m., the crash occurred at mile marker 85. Seven semis and 33 cars were involved in the crash.

“Extreme caution is recommended as the snow is creating slippery road conditions,” the State Patrol said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and all traffic is being rerouted from the crash location. Crews are working on investigating and clearing the crashes.