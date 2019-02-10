  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMCollege Basketball
    2:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    5:30 PMWCCO 4 News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PMGrammy Red Carpet Live
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Snowmobile Crash, Wisconsin

COLFAX TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WCCO) — A 28-year-old man is dead following a snowmobile crash in Wisconsin.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a crash near the 8500 block of 870th Street around 7:30 Saturday evening.

Authorities determined the man had been traveling south on a snowmobile trail when he lost control and was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff Kevin Bygd is encouraging responsible riding on snowmobiles after four snowmobile-related deaths were reported Saturday night statewide.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.