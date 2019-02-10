COLFAX TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WCCO) — A 28-year-old man is dead following a snowmobile crash in Wisconsin.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a crash near the 8500 block of 870th Street around 7:30 Saturday evening.

Authorities determined the man had been traveling south on a snowmobile trail when he lost control and was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff Kevin Bygd is encouraging responsible riding on snowmobiles after four snowmobile-related deaths were reported Saturday night statewide.