ARE, SWEDEN - FEBRUARY 10: Lindsey Vonn of USA wins the bronze medal during the FIS World Ski Championships Women's Downhill on February 10, 2019 in Are Sweden. (Photo by Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

ARE, Sweden (WCCO) — Lindsey Vonn has won the bronze medal in downhill in the final race of her career.

It’s a medal that brings Vonn full circle: the American’s two silvers at the 2007 worlds on the same course were the first two major championship medals of her career.

Ilka Stuhec of Slovenia defended her title from the 2017 worlds, finishing 0.23 seconds ahead of Corinne Suter of Switzerland and 0.49 ahead of Vonn.

Lindsey Vonn has no regrets about retiring after “pushing through the pain one last time” to win bronze in the final race of her career.

Vonn says “every athlete has their own obstacles and I faced mine head on today and I conquered them.”

The American skier says winning bronze was “the best I could have done today” because “there’s not another gear.”

Vonn will undergo knee surgery for the seventh time when she returns to the United States.

She says “it’s not an easy thing to feel your bones hitting together and continue to push through it.”

