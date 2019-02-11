  • WCCO 4On Air

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A boy was struck by a stray bullet Saturday while inside his St. Paul home.

Police confirm the boy had been playing inside his home on the 500 block of Earl Street with his cousins when he was hit in his left knee. His cousins alerted the adults in the house who then called police.

A responding officer helped to stop the bleeding by applying a tourniquet before the boy was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities determined the suspects were across the street at Twins Market, but fled the scene before officers arrived.

