MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The winter season started with a snow drought, then slammed us with snow these past few weeks.

February’s snowfall has had people revving up snow blowers and shoveling sidewalks, but some have been missing a crucial component to keeping their homes safe: fire hydrants.

The St. Paul Fire Department posted on Facebook and Twitter Monday reminding people that when clearing the snow on sidewalks, be sure to clear snow around nearby fire hydrants also.

We need the help of residents to help keep Saint Paul safe. Residents are asked to help clear access to the more than 7,000 fire hydrants in the city. Difficulty locating or accessing the closest hydrant can delay firefighting efforts. We can't get to them all and need your help. pic.twitter.com/rhMLVFRNE7 — Saint Paul Fire Dept (@StPaulFireDept) February 11, 2019

It can take firefighters three minutes to clear snow from around a fire hydrant. That amount of time could allow the fire to double in size in your home.

It is recommended that you clear snow at least one and a half feet away from around the entire fire hydrant. Once you do so the department says to take a picture or a selfie with it and post it to Instagram with the hashtag St. Paul Fire Department.

It’s a unique way the St. Paul Fire Department is using social media to keep the city safe.