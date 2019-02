MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to give snowplows extra room when road conditions are dicey.

On Monday, the MnDOT posted on Twitter that more than 40 snowplows have been struck by motorists this winter.

Over 40 MnDOT snowplows have been hit by motorists so far this winter. These photos are from this past week alone. When the plows are out, they are considered emergency vehicles. Please give us room to make the roads safer for everyone! pic.twitter.com/fIC3VdW7yD — MnDOT (@MnDOTnews) February 11, 2019

MnDOT says if the plows are out, drivers need to treat them as emergency vehicles.