Filed Under:Lockdown, Owatonna Senior High School

OWATONNA, Minn. (WCCO) — Owatonna Senior High School officials say the school was placed under lockdown Monday in order for law enforcement to “assist in de-escalating a situation.”

The school released a statement saying the it went into lockdown around 12:30 p.m. Officials say the incident stems from a prior event involving students that took place over the weekend.

Authorities say the investigation into both incidents will continue until it is resolved.

No weapons were recovered from the situation at the school.

The lockdown affected the senior high school only. No other district buildings were involved.

