



A chunk of ice that dislodged from a traveling semi-truck caused major damage to another vehicle when it went through its windshield in Wisconsin.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was traveling south on County Trunk Highway B in the town of Tainter when a block of snow and ice broke free from a northbound semi, striking the southbound vehicle and smashing through its windshield.

The driver suffered only minor injuries, but authorities are still reminding people to clear their vehicles of snow and ice prior to travel.

The snow went all the way through the vehicle, filling the rear window with several inches of snow.