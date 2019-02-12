  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Dakota County Attorney charged a Hastings assistant principal and wrestling coach with embezzling nearly $14,000 from the school district.

A criminal complaint describes how Joshua McLay used the money to buy trips and tickets to Big 10 football games in many states.

McLay told the school district the money was being spent to take his coaching staff to various wrestling clinics.

“Any allegation involving theft of public funds is always a serious matter,” Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom said.

