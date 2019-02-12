



Snow just keeps falling on Minnesota.

Already Tuesday morning, a few inches of snow has accumulated in the metro and much of southern Minnesota, prompting dozens of schools to delay or cancel classes.

Those commuting into work in the Twin Cities should expect a slow and messy trip, as plows have had trouble clearing the snow-caked roads following days of heavy snowfall.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, MnDOT reports that all metro roads are completely covered with snow, adding that drivers are dealing with reduced visibility and slippery surfaces on bridges. Additionally, Metro Transit reports that a significant number of buses are running behind due to the winter weather.

A picture of your morning commute – snow covered roads and patchy blowing snow. Give yourself extra time to make it a safe one. pic.twitter.com/UvmElC24h9 — MnDOT District 8 (@MnDOTsouthwest) February 12, 2019

The system that is dumping snow across central and southern Minnesota began swirling over the state late Monday night. The heavy snow is expected to continue through the morning and tapper off in the afternoon hours.

The National Weather Service has much of southern and central Minnesota under a winter weather advisory, including the Twin Cities metro. About 2 to 3 more inches of snow are expected to stack up through the evening. In total, some metro communities could see accumulations greater than 6 inches.

Minneapolis and St. Paul both declared snow emergencies Tuesday morning. The snow emergencies will go into effect Tuesday at 9 p.m.

Meanwhile, southeastern Minnesota and all of western Wisconsin is under a winter storm warning. Communities along the Mississippi River could see an additional 6 inches of snow stack up through the day Tuesday.

Already, this February is the fourth snowiest on record in the Twin Cities, as 20 inches of snow has fallen in the last eight days.

20″ of snow in the Twin Cities so far this month. Already the 4th snowiest February on record! pic.twitter.com/VnGaR2B218 — Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) February 12, 2019

After Tuesday’s snowstorm blows out of Minnesota, the next chance of snow looks to be Thursday, when flurries are expected for Valentine’s Day.

After that, the weekend looks to be sunny and cold, with another chance of snow possible Sunday night.

The Twin Cities will have to get another 5 or so inches of snow to break the all-time February snow record of 26.5 inches, set back in 1962.

After what Minnesotans have endured so far this February, might as well set a record.