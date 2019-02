MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is reminding motorists to slow down and move over for squad cars on the side of the road.

On Tuesday, the state patrol said 10 squad cars have been struck, with five involving injuries, since the beginning of February.

9 State Patrol squads have been hit by passing motorists in the month of February. Of those 9 crashes, 5 involved injuries. Move over when you see flashing lights. If you can’t move over, slow down! #ItsTheLaw pic.twitter.com/uXNSFf9Z9Y — MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) February 11, 2019

The state patrol later updated the numbers in a tweet.