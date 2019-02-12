  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Snow, Snow Emergency, St. Paul, Weather


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis and St. Paul have declared a snow emergencies as snow continues to fall Tuesday on the Twin Cities metro.

An overnight snowstorm dumped around 4 inches of snow on the metro, and the snow is expected to continue into Tuesday afternoon.

Minneapolis

The snow emergency goes into effect in Minneapolis at 9 p.m. Tuesday, when all snow emergency routes will be plowed. Those parked on snow emergency routes will be subject to being ticketed and towed.

At 8 a.m. Wednesday, crews will plow the even side of non-snow emergency route streets. As such, do not park on the even side of the street until it is plowed.

At 8 a.m. Thursday, the odd side of non-snow emergency route streets will be plowed. Again, be careful where you park.

St. Paul

The snow emergency will go into effect for St. Paul Tuesday night at 9 p.m., when all Night Routes will be plowed. Those parked on Night Routes will be subject to being ticketed and towed.

On 8 a.m. Wednesday, all Day Routes in St. Paul will be plowed. Be careful where you park.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.