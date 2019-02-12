



Minneapolis and St. Paul have declared a snow emergencies as snow continues to fall Tuesday on the Twin Cities metro.

An overnight snowstorm dumped around 4 inches of snow on the metro, and the snow is expected to continue into Tuesday afternoon.

Minneapolis

The snow emergency goes into effect in Minneapolis at 9 p.m. Tuesday, when all snow emergency routes will be plowed. Those parked on snow emergency routes will be subject to being ticketed and towed.

At 8 a.m. Wednesday, crews will plow the even side of non-snow emergency route streets. As such, do not park on the even side of the street until it is plowed.

At 8 a.m. Thursday, the odd side of non-snow emergency route streets will be plowed. Again, be careful where you park.

St. Paul

The snow emergency will go into effect for St. Paul Tuesday night at 9 p.m., when all Night Routes will be plowed. Those parked on Night Routes will be subject to being ticketed and towed.

On 8 a.m. Wednesday, all Day Routes in St. Paul will be plowed. Be careful where you park.