MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New information comes Tuesday on a mother and daughter who were shot to death while spending time together in a Minneapolis apartment.

It happened Saturday at Holmes Park Village Apartments, a building for seniors and people with disabilities. Someone killed Eileen Mark and her daughter Jennifer Angerhofer as they sat in Eileen’s apartment.

Monday night, officers took Eileen’s neighbor Richie Lee Vessel into custody on suspicion of murder.

The news was a relief to some of the neighbors who live in the apartment complex near Northeast Minneapolis. John Levy, Jr. recently moved in.

“It’s good now, knowing he’s incarcerated for one thing. That’s a good thing. He won’t be back. That’s two murders,” he said.

He’s talking about his neighbor, 46-year-old Richie Vessel.

Joe Donovan knew both the victim and suspect.

“Eileen was a very calm, gentle person. She kept to herself, she was a grandmother, loved her grandkids, loved her daughter,” Donovan said.

He said he also knows Richie Vessel, who he says had some “troubling issues.”

WCCO found that in 2008, an order of civil commitment was issued for Vessel. It was lifted after the judge approved an aftercare program.

Donovan says, “He went off a lot in his apartment, screaming and yelling and cops were here many, many times for him.”

Minneapolis Police say they made an arrest after reviewing security video. They say the suspect and Eileen Mark were neighbors, but there’s no other apparent relationship.

“Come to find out what he probably did was walk across from his apartment and shot them. It’s terrifying, but at least they have him in custody now,” Donovan said.

This case is now in the hands of the county attorney’s office. Those officials tell WCCO they plan to have a decision on charges by late morning Wednesday.

A close family friend of the victims says they are asking for privacy as they try to absorb what happened.